Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average of $296.14. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

