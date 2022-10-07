Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.48. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

