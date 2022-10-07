Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 79486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Adecco Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

