Aeon Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,526.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00140648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00270362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00742458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00598870 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00248140 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is https://reddit.com/r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @aeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon (AEON) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AEON through the process of mining. Aeon has a current supply of 15,831,459.311211. The last known price of Aeon is 0.12602609 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $126.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.aeon.cash/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

