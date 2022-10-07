Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $35,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $47,655.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 50,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,176. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,061,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $376,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

