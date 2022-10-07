Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $31.62 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000403 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

