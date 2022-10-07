Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.32. 294,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,287,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Agenus Stock Up 18.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $792.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile



Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

