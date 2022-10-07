AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 5,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

