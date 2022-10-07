Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.41.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.