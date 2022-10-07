Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.06.

TSE AC traded down C$0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.67. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$26.80.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.917943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

