Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

