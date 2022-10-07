Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 508.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $13.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. 7,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,338. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.23.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

