Alchemist 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,309.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Alchemist has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist token can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00010313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist’s genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 tokens. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemist’s official website is alchemist.farm.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist (MIST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemist has a current supply of 1,138,093 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemist is 2.05436337 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $175,493.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemist.farm/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

