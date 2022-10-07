Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.31. 195,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

