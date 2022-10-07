Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.48 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

