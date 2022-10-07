Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,678,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.25. 328,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,666,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.