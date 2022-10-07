Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.