AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.77

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 5734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

