Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €267.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €164.94 ($168.31) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The company’s fifty day moving average is €172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €189.05.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.