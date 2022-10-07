Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 992,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

