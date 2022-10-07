Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 110.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,866.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. 2,141,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,597,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

