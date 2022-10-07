Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $156.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Amedisys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 225,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

