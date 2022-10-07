American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.84.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

