American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $211.38

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $211.38 and last traded at $214.14, with a volume of 1518704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.
American Tower Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.