Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Position Raised by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of IBUY stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $114.18.

