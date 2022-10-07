ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.93

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

