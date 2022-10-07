Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 223,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

