Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $123.46

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

