Analyzing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nevro and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 5 4 0 2.18 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $71.10, indicating a potential upside of 84.10%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Nevro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

96.1% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nevro and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 3.53 -$131.36 million ($3.99) -9.68 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Alpha Tau Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -35.96% -43.73% -21.60% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -101.38% -25.89%

Summary

Nevro beats Alpha Tau Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

