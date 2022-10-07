AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.90.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

