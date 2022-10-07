AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.13 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

ANGO traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 11,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $581.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

