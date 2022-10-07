ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

