ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $101,845.24 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.44 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
