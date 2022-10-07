Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 76,599 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

