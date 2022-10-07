Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 1,522 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

