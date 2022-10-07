APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $448,071.33 and approximately $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIX has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official Twitter account is @apis11official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIX (APIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APIX has a current supply of 204,047,845.21 with 130,089,489.88231781 in circulation. The last known price of APIX is 0.00378056 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,844.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apisplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

