Apollon Limassol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $549,265.72 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00008574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $549,265.72 and approximately $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,309 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @apollonofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon Limassol (APL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Apollon Limassol has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 329,309 in circulation. The last known price of Apollon Limassol is 1.62874584 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $282,121.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apollon.com.cy/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

