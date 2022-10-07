Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 181,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

