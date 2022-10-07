AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.66. 25,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,596,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Several research firms have commented on APP. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

