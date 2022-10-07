Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,440. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

