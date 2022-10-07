Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.