Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 101.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,190. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

