Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,168. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

