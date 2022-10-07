Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

