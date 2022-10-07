AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.99

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.99 and last traded at $94.22, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

