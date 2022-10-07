Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

