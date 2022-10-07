Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Archer Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

