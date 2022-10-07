Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

