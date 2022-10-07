Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,482,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

