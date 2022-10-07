ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 32,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

